Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $168,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.06 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,814.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

