Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

