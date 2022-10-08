Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €10.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

