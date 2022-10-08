Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $250,625.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,618,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 4,003 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $97,312.93.

On Thursday, August 4th, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,795 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $35,900.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

