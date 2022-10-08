DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $80,176.01

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $80,176.01 and approximately $130.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005786 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005176 BTC.

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is forums.ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @ddkoin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDKoin (DDK) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DDK through the process of mining. DDKoin has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 1,710,000 in circulation. The last known price of DDKoin is 0.04166331 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $86.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ddkoin.com/.”

