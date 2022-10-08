DecentraBNB (DBNB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

DecentraBNB (DBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DecentraBNB has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $8,799.00 worth of DecentraBNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentraBNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentraBNB has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DecentraBNB Token Profile

DecentraBNB was first traded on July 10th, 2022. DecentraBNB’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DecentraBNB is decentrabnb.com. DecentraBNB’s official message board is medium.com/@decentrabnb. DecentraBNB’s official Twitter account is @decentrabnb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentraBNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DecentraBNB (DBNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DecentraBNB has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DecentraBNB is 0.00207523 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,471.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentrabnb.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentraBNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentraBNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentraBNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

