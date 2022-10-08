Decentral Games ICE (ICE) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games ICE (ICE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Decentral Games ICE has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $341,542.00 worth of Decentral Games ICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentral Games ICE has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Decentral Games ICE token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.84 or 0.99988280 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022311 BTC.

Decentral Games ICE Token Profile

Decentral Games ICE (CRYPTO:ICE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2021. Decentral Games ICE’s total supply is 384,043,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,473,369 tokens. Decentral Games ICE’s official website is ice.decentral.games. The official message board for Decentral Games ICE is decentral.games/blog. Decentral Games ICE’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games ICE

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games ICE (ICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Decentral Games ICE has a current supply of 374,366,370 with 367,851,870 in circulation. The last known price of Decentral Games ICE is 0.0050931 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $413,179.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ice.decentral.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games ICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games ICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games ICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

