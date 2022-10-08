Decentralized Social (DESO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $645,893.00

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $19.89 or 0.00102088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $209.45 million and approximately $645,893.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is www.deso.org/blog. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a cryptocurrency . Decentralized Social has a current supply of 10,808,492 with 8,884,536 in circulation. The last known price of Decentralized Social is 21.02368902 USD and is up 18.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $12,400,337.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deso.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

