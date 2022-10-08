DecentralizedUnited (DCU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $480,848.92

DecentralizedUnited (DCU) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. DecentralizedUnited has a total market cap of $480,848.92 and approximately $11,208.00 worth of DecentralizedUnited was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentralizedUnited token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentralizedUnited has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DecentralizedUnited Token Profile

DecentralizedUnited’s launch date was August 19th, 2022. DecentralizedUnited’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DecentralizedUnited is dcu.finance. DecentralizedUnited’s official Twitter account is @dcusmartswap. DecentralizedUnited’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedunited.

DecentralizedUnited Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DecentralizedUnited (DCU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DecentralizedUnited has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DecentralizedUnited is 0.00024761 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,870.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dcu.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentralizedUnited directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentralizedUnited should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentralizedUnited using one of the exchanges listed above.

