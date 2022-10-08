Decimated 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,416.00 (DIO)

Decimated (DIO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Decimated token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decimated has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decimated has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $33,416.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Decimated

Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,025,128 tokens. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. The Reddit community for Decimated is https://reddit.com/r/decimated_game and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decimated Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decimated (DIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Decimated has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 167,025,128 in circulation. The last known price of Decimated is 0.01329501 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,198.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.decimated.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decimated using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

