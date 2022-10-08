DeepBlueSea (DBEA) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBlueSea (DBEA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, DeepBlueSea has traded 6% higher against the dollar. DeepBlueSea has a market cap of $1.27 million and $16,652.00 worth of DeepBlueSea was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBlueSea token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBlueSea alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeepBlueSea

DeepBlueSea’s launch date was October 26th, 2021. DeepBlueSea’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. DeepBlueSea’s official Twitter account is @deepblueseameta. The official website for DeepBlueSea is deepblueseagame.net.

DeepBlueSea Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBlueSea (DBEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeepBlueSea has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBlueSea is 0.00486188 USD and is down -16.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,214.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepblueseagame.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBlueSea directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBlueSea should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBlueSea using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBlueSea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBlueSea and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.