Defactor Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FACTR)

Defactor (FACTR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Defactor has a market cap of $514,744.69 and $9,577.00 worth of Defactor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Defactor has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Defactor token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Defactor Token Profile

Defactor’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,362,524 tokens. The official website for Defactor is defactor.com. The official message board for Defactor is blog.defactor.com. Defactor’s official Twitter account is @defactor_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Defactor

According to CryptoCompare, “Defactor (FACTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Defactor has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defactor is 0.00898796 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defactor.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defactor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defactor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defactor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

