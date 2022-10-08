DeFi Kingdoms Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JEWEL)

DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DeFi Kingdoms has a market cap of $10.63 million and $4.99 million worth of DeFi Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Kingdoms has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Kingdoms token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFi Kingdoms’ launch date was August 21st, 2021. DeFi Kingdoms’ total supply is 320,111,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,752,130 tokens. DeFi Kingdoms’ official website is defikingdoms.com. The Reddit community for DeFi Kingdoms is https://reddit.com/r/defikingdoms and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFi Kingdoms’ official message board is defikingdoms.medium.com. DeFi Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @defikingdoms and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. DeFi Kingdoms has a current supply of 320,111,120 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Kingdoms is 0.16830274 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,424,193.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defikingdoms.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Kingdoms directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Kingdoms should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Kingdoms using one of the exchanges listed above.

