DeFi Land Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million (DFL)

DeFi Land (DFL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. DeFi Land has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $148,445.00 worth of DeFi Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Land has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Land token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFi Land Token Profile

DeFi Land launched on November 24th, 2021. DeFi Land’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,955,847,132 tokens. DeFi Land’s official website is defiland.app. DeFi Land’s official message board is defiland.medium.com/introducing-defi-land-gamified-decentralized-finance-9d06c88d6369. DeFi Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_land and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Land (DFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. DeFi Land has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,525,158,778 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Land is 0.00144497 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $550,667.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiland.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Land directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Land should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

