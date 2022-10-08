DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $596,964.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 24th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

