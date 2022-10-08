DEFY (DEFY) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,408.00

DEFY (DEFY) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, DEFY has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One DEFY token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. DEFY has a market cap of $31.98 million and $30,408.00 worth of DEFY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEFY Token Profile

DEFY launched on July 26th, 2022. DEFY’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DEFY’s official website is defydisrupt.io. DEFY’s official Twitter account is @defydisrupt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DEFY is medium.com/defy-labs/masterlist-defy-articles-all-in-one-6fef49abdfb9.

DEFY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEFY (DEFY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEFY has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEFY is 0.01284728 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,531.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defydisrupt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEFY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEFY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEFY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

