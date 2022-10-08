Degenerator Meme (MEME) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Degenerator Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Degenerator Meme has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $8,660.00 worth of Degenerator Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator Meme token can now be bought for about $74.93 or 0.00385111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator Meme has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.46 or 1.00005194 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Degenerator Meme Token Profile

MEME is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. Degenerator Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator Meme’s official Twitter account is @dontbuymeme. Degenerator Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Degenerator Meme’s official message board is dontbuymeme.medium.com.

Degenerator Meme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Degenerator Meme (MEME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degenerator Meme has a current supply of 28,000. More information can be found at https://dontbuymeme.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

