DegenX Trading Down 44% This Week (DGNX)

DegenX (DGNX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, DegenX has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. DegenX has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of DegenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DegenX token can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DegenX Profile

DegenX’s genesis date was September 7th, 2022. DegenX’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,977,864 tokens. The official message board for DegenX is www.tiktok.com/@degen_traders. DegenX’s official Twitter account is @degenecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DegenX is dgnx.finance.

DegenX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DegenX (DGNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. DegenX has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DegenX is 0.08849352 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $901.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dgnx.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DegenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DegenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DegenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

