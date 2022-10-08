Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

VFL opened at $10.62 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 143,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

