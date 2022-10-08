Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 4.3 %
VFL opened at $10.62 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
