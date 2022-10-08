Delphy Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $361,910.64 and $26,865.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy (DPY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Delphy has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 62,199,847.55839228 in circulation. The last known price of Delphy is 0.00563249 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,557.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://delphy.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

