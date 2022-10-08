Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,396 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

