DeltaFi Price Hits $0.0861 on Top Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $8,941.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaFi (DELFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. DeltaFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeltaFi is 0.08533377 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,831.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deltafi.ai/.”

