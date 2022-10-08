Demole Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,049.00 (DMLG)

Demole (DMLG) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Demole token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Demole has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $50,049.00 worth of Demole was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Demole has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Demole

Demole launched on October 21st, 2021. Demole’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Demole is medium.com/@demole.io. The Reddit community for Demole is https://reddit.com/r/demoleio. Demole’s official Twitter account is @demoleio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Demole’s official website is demole.io.

Demole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Demole (DMLG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Demole has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Demole is 0.00209926 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,391.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://demole.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Demole using one of the exchanges listed above.

