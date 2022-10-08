Depth Token (DEP) Hits One Day Volume of $38.00

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $14,289.72 and approximately $38.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Depth Token has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Depth Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,364,406 tokens. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @depthfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Depth Token’s official website is depth.fi.

Depth Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Depth Token (DEP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. Depth Token has a current supply of 700,927,440.46 with 527,671,561.2 in circulation. The last known price of Depth Token is 0.00002278 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://depth.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.