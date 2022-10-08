DeRace Price Down 5.3% This Week (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One DeRace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeRace Token Profile

DeRace’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,920,000 tokens. The official message board for DeRace is deracenft.medium.com. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @deracenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.com.

DeRace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace (DERC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeRace has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 70,920,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeRace is 0.27304278 USD and is up 8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,324,303.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.derace.com.”

