DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.40 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003024 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.40 million and $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO was first traded on December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 tokens. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @ddx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. DerivaDAO’s official website is derivadex.com. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DerivaDAO (DDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DerivaDAO has a current supply of 50,297,306 with 26,094,663.78333334 in circulation. The last known price of DerivaDAO is 0.58176645 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $959,905.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://derivadex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

