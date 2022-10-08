DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Cap of $15.40 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One DerivaDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DerivaDAO Token Profile

DerivaDAO’s genesis date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 tokens. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @ddx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DerivaDAO is derivadex.com.

DerivaDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DerivaDAO (DDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DerivaDAO has a current supply of 50,297,306 with 26,094,663.78333334 in circulation. The last known price of DerivaDAO is 0.58176645 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $959,905.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://derivadex.com/.”

