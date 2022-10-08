Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,927.50 ($47.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,973.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,967.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,762.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.00%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

