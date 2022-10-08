Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

