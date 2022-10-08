Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $12.50

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBSW. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE SBSW opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 181,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 512,967 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

