Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €145.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($163.27) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SIEGY opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

