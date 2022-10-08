Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,661.11.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.604 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

