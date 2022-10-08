Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €2.20

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELROF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Elior Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

