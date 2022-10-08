Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 500

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $648.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

GLNCY opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Glencore Announces Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.