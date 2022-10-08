Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,925.02.

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

