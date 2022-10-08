Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Target Price to 78.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

