Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Relx (LON:REL) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,605.75 ($31.49).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The firm has a market cap of £43.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,777.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,304.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,301.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

