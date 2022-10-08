Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Target Price to CHF 47

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 76 to CHF 47 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Barclays lowered their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $422.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.