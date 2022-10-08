Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €197.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €197.70 ($201.73) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.24.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
