Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €197.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €197.70 ($201.73) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

