Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $0.29

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $320,576.26 and approximately $702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00680808 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008097 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011074 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprotocol.xyz. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @devprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dev Protocol (DEV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dev Protocol has a current supply of 12,800,887.05531336 with 1,118,004.7245744 in circulation. The last known price of Dev Protocol is 0.31257577 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://devprotocol.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

