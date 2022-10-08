DeXit Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,232.00 (DXT)

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. DeXit Network has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $8,232.00 worth of DeXit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeXit Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001824 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.68 or 0.01621069 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About DeXit Network

DeXit Network (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2021. DeXit Network’s total supply is 2,475,098,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,933,979,098 tokens. The official message board for DeXit Network is blog.dexit.network. The Reddit community for DeXit Network is https://reddit.com/r/dexitnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeXit Network’s official Twitter account is @dexitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeXit Network’s official website is dexit.network.

Buying and Selling DeXit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXit Network (DXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeXit Network has a current supply of 2,475,098,021 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeXit Network is 0.00136393 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $112.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexit.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

