Dexpools (DXP) Reaches One Day Volume of $17,511.00

Dexpools (DXP) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Dexpools has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dexpools token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges. Dexpools has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $17,511.00 worth of Dexpools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dexpools Profile

Dexpools’ genesis date was April 11th, 2022. Dexpools’ total supply is 6,000,001 tokens. The official message board for Dexpools is dexpools.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dexpools is https://reddit.com/r/dexpools and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dexpools’ official Twitter account is @dexpools and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dexpools’ official website is dexpools.com.

Dexpools Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dexpools (DXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dexpools has a current supply of 6,000,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dexpools is 0.26212661 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,784.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexpools.com/.”

