Dexsport (DESU) Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Dexsport (DESU) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Dexsport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dexsport has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Dexsport has a market cap of $1.06 million and $21,086.00 worth of Dexsport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dexsport

Dexsport was first traded on September 21st, 2021. Dexsport’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,090,997 tokens. Dexsport’s official Twitter account is @dexsport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dexsport’s official message board is dexsport.medium.com. Dexsport’s official website is dexsport.io.

Buying and Selling Dexsport

According to CryptoCompare, “Dexsport (DESU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dexsport has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 103,090,996.99563834 in circulation. The last known price of Dexsport is 0.01036887 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,897.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexsport.io/.”

