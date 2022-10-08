dForce USD Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.57 million and $17,049.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00865607 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002634 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0050049 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

