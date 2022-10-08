Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $0.0265

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Dfyn Network token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network launched on May 9th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,090,455 tokens. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official message board is dfyn-network.medium.com. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_dfyn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dfyn Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn Network (DFYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dfyn Network has a current supply of 198,284,457 with 151,838,133 in circulation. The last known price of Dfyn Network is 0.02627948 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $137,047.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dfyn.network/.”

