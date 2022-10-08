dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.46 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $158,680.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO’s genesis date was September 17th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @dhedgeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dHedge DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge DAO (DHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. dHedge DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 33,915,079.14089 in circulation. The last known price of dHedge DAO is 0.1344125 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $151,048.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dhedge.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

