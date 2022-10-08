Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,242,513 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $1,884,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 49.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

