Digital Bank of Africa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,709.00 (DBA)

Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Digital Bank of Africa has a market cap of $5.12 million and $26,709.00 worth of Digital Bank of Africa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Bank of Africa token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Bank of Africa has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Bank of Africa Token Profile

Digital Bank of Africa’s genesis date was September 18th, 2021. Digital Bank of Africa’s total supply is 98,999,340 tokens. The official website for Digital Bank of Africa is www.dafribank.com. Digital Bank of Africa’s official message board is digitalbankofafrica.medium.com. Digital Bank of Africa’s official Twitter account is @dafribank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Bank of Africa

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Digital Bank of Africa has a current supply of 98,999,340.391918 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digital Bank of Africa is 0.01718257 USD and is up 30.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $24.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dafribank.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bank of Africa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bank of Africa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Bank of Africa using one of the exchanges listed above.

