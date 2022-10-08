Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

