Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $93.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

